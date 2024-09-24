Education Minister Lokesh calls for curriculum changes

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister N Lokesh called for curriculum changes from the next academic year to align with industry demands. He held a review with the State Higher Education Department officials at his residence in Undavalli on Monday.

Lokesh emphasised that skill development training should reflect current market trends and be incorporated into college programmes, reducing the need for retraining after graduation. He proposed including civil engineering training alongside computer science and mechanical courses. Additionally, he urged collaboration with industry leaders to implement necessary reforms.

Expressing concern over the State’s universities lagging in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, Lokesh stressed the need for expert guidance to improve these standings. He set a goal for all universities to improve their rankings by 2027, with Andhra and Acharya Nagarjuna Universities aiming for the top 10. Lokesh also suggested creating a website to showcase prominent alumni and enhance the universities’ branding.

He proposed holding special meetings with distinguished alumni and setting long-term goals to elevate educational standards by 2030 and 2047. Lokesh announced plans to provide each student with an Aadhar-linked APAAR ID and a DIGILocker to streamline document management. The DIGILocker system will assist students in recovering certificates lost in recent floods, and future certificates will be issued digitally. Addressing the issue of delayed certificate verification for APPSC exams, Minister Lokesh suggested integrating DIGILocker with AI to expedite the process. Officials briefed him on post-matric scholarship arrears amounting to `2,473 crore, and `89 crore owed for foreign education, issues that will be addressed in a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister.

As part of a 100-day plan, Lokesh instructed officials to create a roadmap for setting up a world-class AI university and a sports university in the state. He proposed delivering government services via phone, including WhatsApp, and simplifying the entrance exam counselling process

He discussed organising inter-varsity sports contests and developing the concept for the sports university. He reviewed topics including research, innovation passports, university governance boards, and the appointment of vice-chancellors.

He also held a review of the Skill Development Department and instructed a pilot skill census in the Mangalagiri.