Government issues GO hiking aid to budameru flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued an order enhancing the scale of aid under the relief packages to Budameru flash flood victims. It may be recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a compensation package for flood victims in Vijayawada and for farmers who suffered losses due to the heavy rains in the State. A total of 2,72,727 families were affected directly or indirectly due to the Budameru floods that created havoc in two constituencies in Vijayawada.

According to the GO No 13, the government enhanced relief package for families and individuals affected by the heavy rains and floods that occurred in August and September. It reads that every submerged house on the ground floor, under the purview of 179 Sachivalayams, will be given an aid of Rs 25,000, while Rs 10,000 will be extended for houses flooded up to first floor.

Submerged houses on the ground floor in other parts of the State will be paid Rs 10,000 each. Similarly, small submerged establishments will get Rs 25,000 per shop and registered trade establishments and MSMEs Rs 50,000 towards compensation. Two-wheeler owners will get Rs 3,000 as aid, and automen will be paid Rs 10,000. New push carts will also be distributed to the affected vendors.