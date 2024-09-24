Heavy rainfall likely in parts of State today

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains at isolated places over coastal districts and Rayalseema region on Tuesday under the influence of low-pressure areas forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms, lightening and strong winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall occurred in Vizinagaram and Nellore districts, while light to moderate rainfall was reported at several places in coastal districts.