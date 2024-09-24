Inscriptions reveal historical details of offerings to Tirumala temple

ONGOLE: In light of the controversy over adulterated ghee in Tirumala Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s Laddu Prasadam, archaeological evidence from inscriptions at the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam reveals details about offerings made to the deity.

Mysore Archaeological Society of India (ASI) Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Munirathnam Reddy explained that around 1,150 inscriptions in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu were found around the temple, documenting donations, customs, and ingredients for Prasadams offered daily to the deity. These inscriptions, dating from the 8th to 18th century CE, were issued by dynasties like the Pallavas, Cholas, Pandyas, Kadavarayas, Yadava Rayas, Telugu-Pallavas, and Vijayanagara Kings. They detail donations made by royals and dignitaries, including gold, land, and entire villages, whose produce was used for offerings during festivals and special occasions.

One significant inscription from 1019 AD, during Rajendra Chola-I’s reign, mandates strict maintenance of the temple kitchen, or ‘Potu,’ with severe punishment for non-compliance. Other inscriptions outline customs and standards for preparing food offerings.

The earliest inscription is from Pallava Queen Saavai, who donated 4,176 Kulli (gold coins) for land to provide food offerings. Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya visited the shrine seven times and made numerous donations.