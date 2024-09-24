TET hall ticket errors can be rectified at exam centres

VIJAYAWADA: In a release on Monday, the Commissioner of School Education, Vijayarama Raju V, informed that candidates can download their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) hall tickets, which were released on Sunday, from the Education Department website (http://cse.ap.gov.in).

So far, 2,84,309 candidates have downloaded the tickets. Any errors in the hall tickets can be corrected in the nominal rolls at the exam centre by submitting the necessary original certificates. Arrangements will be made at the centres for this purpose.

The TET will be held from October 3 to 21, excluding October 11 and 12, as per the earlier schedule. For any doubts, candidates can contact the Directorate Commissioner Control Room between 10.00 am and 10.00 pm on the following numbers, 9398810958, 6281704160, 9398822554, 7995649286, 9963069286, 9398822618. Queries can be sent via email to grievances.tet@apschooledu.in, said Director of School Education V Vijayarama Raju. He said they received 366 calls regarding errors in hall tickets, of which 287 were resolved.

The errors were made by the applicants during the application process, said the Director of School Education.