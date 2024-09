VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the case related to the alleged harassment of Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, NTR district police added seven names in the FIR following the arrest of Kukkala Vidyasagar in Dehradun and recording his statement.

Former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu was named accused number two (A2), followed by former police commissioner of NTR district Kanthi Rana Tata, former DCP Vishal Gunni, former West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao, former Ibrahimpatnam inspector M Satyanarayana, besides an advocate and a document writer based in Prakasam district.

“Based on Vidyasagar’s confession and the probe carried out by the Ibrahimpatnam police, the role of three IPS officers and other cops was found to be in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules,” said a senior police official.

Vidyasagar, the prime accused in Kadambari Jethwani’s alleged harassment case, was produced in Vijayawada Court on Monday. The judge sentenced him to 14 days remand.

Police may file plea seeking custody of Vidyasagar

According to the remand report submitted to the court, the investigation revealed that Anjaneyulu (A2) had a meeting with Kanthi Rana Tata (A3) and Vishal Gunni (A6) at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on January 30 and instructed them to arrest Kadambari Jethwani. After the meeting, Rana held another round of meeting with K Hanumantha Rao (A4) and M Satyanarayana (A5) and filed a case against Kadambari in conspiracy with Kukkala Vidyasagar (A1).

“While the case was registered against her on February 2, the accused officers booked flight tickets on January 1, a day before the FIR was registered. These circumstances prove that the document claimed by A1 is fabricated and that the other accused (A2 to A5) have a role in filing a false case against Kadambari Jethwani,” the remand report read.

The investigation also revealed that IPS officers abused their powers to benefit Vidyasagar, a close associate of YSRC top leadership including former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others. “A1 in collusion with A2, A3, A4 and A5 deliberately committed the crime by not verifying the documents and disobeyed law intentionally under political influence,” according to the remand report.

Meanwhile, police are reportedly gearing up to file a petition in the court, seeking custody of Vidyasagar for questioning in the sensational case and role of others. “The role of others mentioned by complainant Kadambari Jethwani also has to be verified. Their names will be added, if their role is found,” NTR district CP SV Rajashekhara Babu told TNIE.