Andhra government announces Kharif procurement policy

VIJAYAWADA: State Government issued orders on Tuesday regarding ‘De-Centralized Procurement’ Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs policy for the Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25. Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) will be set up in all paddy-growing districts, run by Procurement Support Agencies at Rythu Seva Kendras.

Procurement will be based on e-Panta and eKYC data, with Aadhaar-based payments made to registered farmers, including tenant farmers. The Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (APSCSCL) and AP MARKFED will function as State-level procurement agencies.

The Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for paddy are set at Rs 2,300 per quintal for common and Rs 2,320 per quintal for Grade A. An estimated 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be procured for the current season.