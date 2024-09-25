Andhra: More women shift to floriculture

CHITTOOR: Women are showing the way for economic empowerment in Annamayya district by nursing the nurseries in an efficient manner and sprouting hopes of a better standard of living.

Of the total 3,418 nurseries in the district, over 14,000 women are employed, supporting more than 5,000 families. By working in nurseries, many women in the district have achieved financial independence by managing and working in nurseries.

Some of these women are now able to send their children to higher education, using their earnings to secure a better future for their families.

On average, a woman working in a nursery earns between Rs 350 and Rs 400 per day, depending on the scale of the nursery. Women are performing tasks on par with men and have become the sought after labour force. Thus, many women have chosen nursery work over traditional agricultural labour, recognizing the stability and opportunity it provides.

In addition to the women working as labourers in nurseries, some are now taking on managerial roles, overseeing the daily operations. These managers are paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month, and are often provided with housing facilities near the nurseries.

Approximately 3,000 families across Annamayya district live and work in nurseries, relying on this sector for their livelihood.

“We go to work in nursery and earn Rs 400 per day. We have month long work. With the wages, I support my family. The nursery has provided us with a stable livelihood, and life is going smoothly,” said K Sivamma, a nursery worker.

“We personally manage the nursery. The owners have given us a house. My husband and I work together, while our children are studying elsewhere. We water the saplings daily and take care of their growth. We receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Our family is doing well,” shared S Suguna, a nursery manager.

Rising influence of women in gardening sector

This shift not only reflects the growing importance of women in the workforce but also underscores their rising influence in sectors previously dominated by men. Through nursery management, women are achieving economic self-reliance and a better future for their families.