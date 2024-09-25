Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses anticipatory bail petition of ex-CID official

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by retired Additional SP of CID Vijay Paul in the case registered against him pertaining to ‘custodial torture’ of former MP and present Undi MLA K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. Hearing the petition, Justice VRK Krupa Sagar observed in his verdict that the right to life, and the right to freedom are precious. When a person in custody complains that his rights are being violated, the police officials should have more responsibility, he said.

On the basis that there was a delay in filing the FIR, the seriousness of the case cannot be ignored. Going by the content in FIR, the incident happened in an enclosed place, where the petitioner has full control and there is no chance for any others to know what was happening there, he observed.

Police asked to file counter

The AP High Court directed the police to file a counter in the anticipatory bail plea of IPS officer Kanthi Rana Tata and Ibrahimpatnam former CI M Satyanarayana, who have been made accused in film actor and model Kadambari Jethwani case. Directing the police not to proceed with any action against the petitioners, it posted hearing to October 1. Meanwhile, another IPS officer’s anticipatory bail plea is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Paul files PIL in HC for SCS

The AP High Court directed the Central and State governments to file counters in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul seeking implementation of Special Category Status assurance given to AP on the floor of Parliament in 2014. It directed the court registry to club the PIL with other petitions on the same subject and place it before the Chief Justice for his decision.