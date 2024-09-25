As part of study tour, Minister Janardhan Reddy meets Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Investments, BC Janardhan Reddy paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel on Tuesday. During the interaction, the two leaders exchanged insights on road development through public-private partnerships (PPP), with CM Patel sharing details of Gujarat’s successful implementation of 14 PPP road projects.

Patel, who also oversees Gujarat’s Roads and Buildings portfolio, discussed plans to upgrade the road network by expanding existing road infrastructure. The visit highlighted the strong focus on infrastructure development in both States, with Gujarat allocating a significant portion of its budget: 15% to the Roads and Buildings Department, the highest in the country.

During the Gujarat visit, Minister Janardhan Reddy’s delegation visited key locations, including the Narmada Riverfront, Gandhinagar Metro Rail, and Sabarmati Ashram.