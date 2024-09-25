Don’t play with Sanatana Dharma: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has been on 11-day Prayaschitta Deeksha (expiation) for the ‘wrong’ committed during the previous YSRC regime, visited the Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday, and participated in the purification rituals after cleansing the steps of the temple.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, he took serious exception to the remarks of YSRC leader Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on the Tirumala Laddu adulteration that ‘pig fat is more costly than cow ghee’, and warned YSRC leaders not to play with Sanatana Dharma.
He maintained that hundreds of temples were demolished during the YSRC regime, including the beheading of the Rama idol at Ramatheertham. He emphasised the need for a strong unity among Hindus to resist such atrocities. However, at the same time asserting his secular credentials, Pawan Kalyan said he respects all religions. “But the concept of secularism cannot be a one-way road but a two-way path, which has to accommodate all faiths,” he asserted.
On former TTD chairmen YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the Deputy Chief Minister said he is not aware whether they have converted or not, but ‘lapses’ occurred when they were heading the Tirumala temple trust board. “The YSRC leaders should admit if they had committed any mistake,” he said.
He also took exception to the comments of actors Karthi and Prakash Raj on the Tirumala laddu row, evoking mixed responses. While Karthi openly apologised, his brother Surya took to the social media platform to tender apology. Karthi said he holds his traditions dear as a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara. “Dear Pawan Kalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards,” he posted.
During the promotion event of Sathyam Sundaram (Meiyazhagan in Tamil), Laddu became a topic of conversation. Karthi said, “Let’s not talk about Laddu now. It’s a sensitive issue.”
Responding to Karthi’s tweet, Pawan Kalyan said he sincerely appreciated Karthi’s swift response, as well as the respect he has shown towards their shared traditions. “Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and all of us need to handle such topics with care.”
He praised Karthi as an actor, whose dedication and talent have consistently enriched our cinema. He wished for a successful release of Meiyazhagan /Sathyam Sundaram.
Prakash Raj on the other hand said what he said was misinterpreted and advised Pawan Kalyan to go through the tweet posted by him first. He said once he returns from abroad, he will give the reply to Pawan Kalyan.
The tweet of Prakash Raj that irked Pawan Kalyan was “Dear @PawanKalyan … It has happened in a State where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate .. Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center ).”
Karthi apologises for his ‘remarks’
Actor Karthi openly apologised for his remarks on laddus at a promotional event of his film Sathyam Sundaram (Meiyazhagan in Tamil) after Pawan Kalyan took exception to it. Karthi said he holds his traditions dear as a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara
Prakash Raj to reply to Pawan later
Actor Prakash Raj said what he said on the Tirumala temple Laddu issue was misinterpreted and advised the Deputy Chief Minister to go through the tweet posted by him first. He said once he returns from abroad, he will give the reply to Pawan Kalyan