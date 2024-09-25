Don’t play with Sanatana Dharma: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has been on 11-day Prayaschitta Deeksha (expiation) for the ‘wrong’ committed during the previous YSRC regime, visited the Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday, and participated in the purification rituals after cleansing the steps of the temple.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he took serious exception to the remarks of YSRC leader Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on the Tirumala Laddu adulteration that ‘pig fat is more costly than cow ghee’, and warned YSRC leaders not to play with Sanatana Dharma.

He maintained that hundreds of temples were demolished during the YSRC regime, including the beheading of the Rama idol at Ramatheertham. He emphasised the need for a strong unity among Hindus to resist such atrocities. However, at the same time asserting his secular credentials, Pawan Kalyan said he respects all religions. “But the concept of secularism cannot be a one-way road but a two-way path, which has to accommodate all faiths,” he asserted.

On former TTD chairmen YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the Deputy Chief Minister said he is not aware whether they have converted or not, but ‘lapses’ occurred when they were heading the Tirumala temple trust board. “The YSRC leaders should admit if they had committed any mistake,” he said.

He also took exception to the comments of actors Karthi and Prakash Raj on the Tirumala laddu row, evoking mixed responses. While Karthi openly apologised, his brother Surya took to the social media platform to tender apology. Karthi said he holds his traditions dear as a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara. “Dear Pawan Kalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards,” he posted.

During the promotion event of Sathyam Sundaram (Meiyazhagan in Tamil), Laddu became a topic of conversation. Karthi said, “Let’s not talk about Laddu now. It’s a sensitive issue.”