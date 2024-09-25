Giri Vana Vihar project to offer rich experience to Kotappakonda visitors in Andhra

GUNTUR: To enhance the experience of devotees visiting the Kotappakonda shrine, the Palnadu Forest Division is developing the Kotappakonda Giripradakshina as Giri Vana Vihar, featuring medicinal plants.

The Central government has allocated Rs 2 crore under the Nagarvan Yojana for the development of Kotappakonda Nagaravanam. The circumambulation of the holy hill occurs throughout the year, especially during the Karthika Masam and Shivaratri festivals.

In collaboration with Sri Satya Sai Seva Trust, forest officials have planted over 749 medicinal plants in Giri Vihar. Palnadu district forest officer N Ramachandra Rao and Satya Sai Seva Trust AP president R Lakshman Rao, along with others, participated in the event and planted saplings on Tuesday.

Unlike other Nagaravanams in the district, the forest department plans to develop Kotappakonda Nagaravanam uniquely as Giri Vana Vihar, offering visitors several health benefits along with spiritual and aesthetic experiences.

Eight different walking tracks, including Panchatatva, Prakruti, Vinayakavanam, Usirivanam, Mareduvanam, Rudrakshavanam, and medicinal plant tracks, will be established, each providing a unique experience for visitors.

The Panchatatva track, composed of eight elements including 20mm stone, 10mm stone, 6mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, black soil, and surface patches, will help with insomnia, boost immunity, improve blood circulation, impact the nervous system, activate hormones, reduce inflammation, enhance cardiovascular activity, and reduce stress.

The track will have three stages, benefiting elders and individuals suffering from knee and joint pains.

In addition, all basic amenities such as drinking water kiosks, washrooms, sit-outs, and other facilities will be provided, according to the DFO.