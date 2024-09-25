MPPS headmaster booked for sexual assault on students in Andhra's Kurnool district

KURNOOL: Kurnool police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a school headmaster in Peddakadubur mandal for alleged sexual assault on girls attending the school.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when the parents of the girls approached the police. The accused, identified as 57-year-old K Suprasad, who was reportedly absconding, was a resident of Yemmiganur town and has been working as headmaster at Government Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Peddakadubur mandal.

The accused allegedly showed porn videos and pictures to the students and sexually abused them regularly. Mandal education officials conducted an internal inquiry on similar allegations on Suprasad and transferred him to another school, however, he returned back to the same school within ten days. Peddakadubur Sub-Inspector Niranjan Reddy informed that they had booked a case against him under POCSO Act based on the complaints received from parents and mandal educational officer (MEO) S Suvarnala Suniam. An investigation is on, said the SI.

Several representatives from different student and social organisations demanded the immediate arrest and suspension of the accused, Suprasad.