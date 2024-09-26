Bapatla Superintendent of Police performs last rites to police dog

GUNTUR: In a heartwarming gesture, Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi performed the last rites of a police tracker shadow dog, Foxy, which died due to ill health on Wednesday.

According to the police, the tracker dog completed its training in APSP Sixth Battalion 2020 and had played a major role in tracing the accused in several important theft, murder, and rape cases in Mangalagiri, Guntur and Bapatla. It also received several appreciation certificates and a gold medal.

The dog had been suffering from ill health for the past four days and breathed its last on Tuesday night.

Along with Assistant SP TP Vittaleswar and Deputy SP Chandra Mohan, the SP paid floral tributes to Foxy and conducted its last rites.