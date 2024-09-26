First Valmiki Research Centre opens in Andhra Pradesh

VIZIANAGARAM: The first Valmiki Research Centre, established in Vizianagaram in collaboration with the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, is set to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Valmiki Research Centre, located at Ramanarayanam-Sri Madramayana Pranganam, and a three-day mega conclave on Valmiki Ramayana.

Ramanarayanam-Sri Madramayana Pranganam is a spiritual centre built in the shape of a bow with a 60-ft tall statue of Anjaneyaswamy. It was built by Narayanam Narasimha Murthy, the founder-chairman of NCS Charitable Trust, to promote the essence of human values from the Ramayana.

The theme park has 72 idols with murals depicting the entire Ramayana in Telugu, English, and Hindi corresponding to 72 Ghattas as per the Valmiki Ramayana. They have also been playing a laser show of Hanuman Chalisa and various aspects of the epic Ramayana through 3D mapping on the statue of Lord Hanuman every day.

The light and sound show on the statue of Hanuman is a feast to watch. The family of Narayanam Narasimha Murthy, including Ramanarayanam CEO Narayanam Niraja Srinivas, is continuing the legacy by developing the Ramanarayana as Uttarandhra Ayodhya by setting up a Vedic school, Sri Ramastupam, a Yoga centre, a meditation centre, and other cultural activities.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ramanarayanam CEO Narayanam Niraja Srinivas said, “My father dedicated his life for upholding and spreading the supreme ideals of the Ramayana to the future generations. We have also been conducting a three-day mega conclave on Valmiki Ramayana in the name of Sri Ramayana Sankharavam which will have three sessions, Dharmam, Daivam and Desam. I hope it is also help in spreading the message of Valmiki culturally, spiritually and socially.”