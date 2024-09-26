Flood loss enumerated in three days using tech in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a record of sorts, the State government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has disbursed Rs 602 crore to over four lakh people affected during the recent floods.

The challenging task could be completed with technology driven initiative to identify and disburse the compensation amount within 15 days. The households could not be accessed till September 10 for enumeration.

After the devastating floods struck Vijayawada and surrounding areas on September 1, over four lakh affected households could not be accessed till September 10 and it was not possible to commence any enumeration activities for purposes of compensation.

A tech-based solution was designed with a front-end app and a back-end database operating on a hand-held device that could manage the enumeration process. This handheld device was given to the enumeration teams, who then went into the field and commenced this process. About 1,600 teams fanned out in the affected areas and the entire enumeration was completed in a matter of three working days. As part of the enumeration, no bank account data was collected. Aadhaar data was collected, and was used to arrive at the validated bank account details of each of the beneficiaries.