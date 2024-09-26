Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy set to visit Srivari temple on Sept 28

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Tirumala on September 27 and offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple on September 28 (Saturday). His visit to Tirumala is a significant development amid the snowballing Laddu controversy.

Additionally, the YSRC has urged devotees across the State to participate in pujas that will be performed in various temples on September 28 for the sanctity of Tirumala, which the party said was tarnished by Naidu.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly), Jagan urged people to raise their voice against the false claims made by Naidu.

He said the Chief Minister’s claims that the Srivari Laddu was adulterated with animal fat misled devotees and tarnished the revered image of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The YSRC chief said this act, driven by political motives, deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees.

YSRC leaders, including former ministers Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Kodali Venkatramaiah (Nani), and party leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi, accused the TDP of spreading canards regarding the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Laddu.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, YSRC leaders criticised the TDP supremo for making baseless allegations that ghee used for the preparation of the Laddu Prasadam was adulterated with animal fat. They described the accusation as an insult to crores of devotees.

Perni Nani and Kodali Nani alleged that it was under Naidu’s previous regime that adulterated ghee was supplied to the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams). “Complaints regarding the quality of the Laddu had surfaced only after Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister,” they claimed.

They also condemned the lack of action against Jana Sena Party MLA Pantham Nanaji for attacking a Dalit professor and against Undi MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for allegedly tearing a poster of Dr BR Ambedkar.