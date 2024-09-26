Nominated posts fail to enthuse all in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Though the TDP-led NDA government has taken utmost care to ensure social justice in the appointment of nominated posts, dissidence has cropped up in the Prakasam district.

Out of the three allies, a few TDP and BJP leaders are unhappy with the appointments. The JSP is the most dejected party in the district as it has got no chance in the first list of 20 State-level corporation chairperson posts. Though the TDP has allocated three chairperson posts to the JSP, no one from the undivided Prakasam district has got a chance.

Most of the JSP rank and file seems to be feeling jealous about the BJP’s luck as its one and only leader Lanka Dinakar who hails from Prakasam district, got the chairperson post of the 20-Point Formula Implementation Committee.

For a long time, JSP district president Shaik Riyaz’s name was making rounds for the AP State Wakf Board chairman post and he was reportedly assured by the district TDP leaders of getting a state-level nominated post.

JSP leader P Goutham Raju from Yerragondapalem got an appointment as one of the Directors of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

Interestingly, TDP Assembly segment in-charges from Yerragondapalem and Darsi constituencies G Erixion Babu and Gottipati Lakshmi also expected a protocol status State-level nominated post from their party quota. But the announcement of nominated posts has disappointed them as well as their supporters a lot.

The BJP rank and file is happy with the one nominated post though it expected one more berth. Dinakar, Damacharla Satya (AP Maritime Board) and Nukasani Balaji (APTDC ) expressed happiness over getting a chance to serve the people through the State level corporation chairperson posts.