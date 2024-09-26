Police crack chariot burning case, one held in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Police have solved the temple chariot burning case at Hanakanahal village in Kanekal mandal of Anantapur district.

Bodimalla Eswar Reddy (35) of YSRC, who was accused of setting the chariot on fire, was arrested on Wednesday. Though sources said four more were picked up for questioning, police neither confirmed nor denied it.

Disclosing the case details to mediapersons, Anantapur SP P Jagadeesh said unidentified miscreants broke open the lock of the shed in which the chariot was kept on Monday night. They set the chariot on fire by pouring petrol and kerosene on it, and fled.

Based on a complaint lodged by the villagers, a case was registered on Tuesday under Sections 299, 326 (g) of the BNS. Yerrasami Reddy and his brothers got the chariot built by spending `20 lakh in 2022 without involving other villagers in the activity.

Some people in the village could not digest it and resorted to vandalism. The police teams headed by Kalyandurgam DSP Ravi Kumar arrested Eswar Reddy, the SP said.