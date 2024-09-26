Protect Erra Matti Dibbalu: Andhra Pradesh HC to GVMC

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to ensure the implementation of its orders to stop the excavation in Erra Matti Dibbalu at Nerellavalasa village in Bhimunipatnam mandal. It further directed the GVMC to take measures to safeguard Erra Matti Dibbalu, which has been declared as Geo Heritage Site. The Centre and the State government were asked to file counters with full details. Further case hearing was adjourned to eight weeks.

CCTV cameras in lower courts

The AP High Court directed the State government to explain by what time CCTV cameras will be installed in the lower courts, as per the directions of the Supreme Court. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur asked the government to make the needed arrangements in two months. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to October 23.