Route map to make Andhra Pradesh a leading State by 2047

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh outlined a comprehensive route map to position Andhra Pradesh as the leading State in the country by 2047 at the Infrastructure Summit organised by the CII in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh emphasised the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to developing essential amenities, stating that previous government neglect had hindered industrial growth in the State.

Kurnool district is set to advance through renewable energy initiatives, with a target of generating 72 gigawatts of energy within the next five years. Anantapur will become an automobile manufacturing hub, while Chittoor and Kadapa are being developed as centres for electronic industries. Additionally, Prakasam and Krishna will be the focal points of biofuel production, and the government will take measures to enhance the aqua farming capabilities of Godavari region.

Highlighting the neglect of basic infrastructure in recent years, Lokesh announced plans for the largest petrochemical corridor in the Godavari districts. He aims to develop Visakhapatnam as a premier IT hub with the establishment of an international-level data centre and advancements in air connectivity to all districts. “We are transitioning from ‘Ease of doing business’ to ‘Speed of doing business’ under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership,” he stated.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy emphasised the government’s initiatives to enhance infrastructure, including investments in Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu, and Kakinada ports, amounting to Rs 17,000 crore.