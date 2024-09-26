TTD complaint on AR Dairy for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee

VIJAYAWADA: The TTD lodged a complaint with police against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Foods Private Limited for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee.

In a written complaint, TTD’s marketing and procurement wing general manager Murali Krishna said AR Dairy violated the tender agreement by supplying adulterated ghee even though higher officials had flagged the low quality. Police said as per the agreement, the TTD can file a criminal case against the supplier if terms agreed upon are violated.

‘Ghee supplied by AR Dairy did not meet standards’

Stating that the TTD purchases ghee for preparation of Swamivari Laddu and other Prasadams as per Dittam, the complaint read, “We expect values, quality, and authenticity. We were disheartened to discover that the ghee supplied by AR Dairy Food Private Limited, Dindigul, recently did not meet the expected standards.

Ghee is an essential part of the preparation of Swamivari Laddu and other Prasadams as per Dittam and its quality directly affects both health, religious sentiments, and beliefs of crores of devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Adulterated ghee not only compromises taste, but can also pose serious health risks to devotees. We were made to believe that AR Dairy Food Private Limited has been maintaining strict quality control measures to ensure that their products meet safety and quality standards, but the sample results were otherwise.”

Besides explaining the process of inviting tenders for the supply of ghee, the quoted price by AR Dairy, the contract, and samples of ghee collected and tested by NDDB CALF, the TTD also attached the test results and conditions it had set for ghee quality.