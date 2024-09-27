Andhra: Ex-YSRC MLAs Balineni, Samineni, Kilari join JSP

VIJAYAWADA: Several prominent leaders who quit the YSRC, joined the Jana Sena Party at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, in the presence of JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from Prakasam district, former MLA of Jaggaiahpet Samineni Udaya Bhanu, and former Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah were among the key leaders who joined the JSP.

Avanapu Vikram, former YSRC youth wing zonal in charge of Vizianagaram district, and his wife Avanapu Bhavana, who was former DCMS chairperson, businessman Kandi Ravi Shankar from Ongole and film producer Chittamuru Praveen Kumar Reddy from Nellore also joined the JSP. Pawan Kalyan warmly welcomed them into the party. He urged them to strive to strengthen the JSP at the grassroots.

Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, was also present.

A large number of JSP activists from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts gathered outside the party office to witness the event. Pawan Kalyan greeted the crowd and expressed his gratitude for their support with many of them garlanding him.