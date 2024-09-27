Andhra government sets up SIT to probe ghee adulteration

TIRUPATI: The State government formally issued orders constituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi on Thursday. The SIT comprises nine officers, including Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti, Kadapa SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Tirupati Additional SP Venkat Rao, DSPs G Sitarama Rao and J Sivanarayana Swamy, Inspectors T Satyanarayana, (Annamayya), K Umamaheswar (NTR) and M Suryanarayana (Chittoor).

The SIT will carry out a detailed investigation into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Laddu Prasadam in the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) based on an FIR registered in Tirupati East police station. It will also conduct an inquiry into the misuse of power during the previous dispensation.

The General Manager (Procurement) of TTD had lodged a complaint against AR Dairy of Tamil Nadu for allegedly supplying adulterated cow ghee for the preparation of Laddu Prasadam.

“All government departments shall cooperate with the SIT in discharge of its duties and duly submit any information or technical assistance called for. Similarly, the SIT may seek any external expert assistance duly requesting the DGP,” the GO read.