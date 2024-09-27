Andhra's ASR may get paramotoring in adventure sports roster soon

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district may soon add paramotoring to its list of adventure sports, pending the success of ongoing trial runs. This new development follows the district’s successful ventures into zip lining and zip cycling, which have gained popularity among tourists and locals.

The initiative came to life when three local tribal youth, trained in paramotoring in Himachal Pradesh, proposed the idea to district authorities. Subsequently, Mega Eagle Fly, a company specialising in adventure sports, approached the Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) with a plan to introduce paramotoring in the region.

With ITDA’s approval, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Naveen is overseeing the project development and monitoring trial runs at various locations.

Speaking to the TNIE, Paderu ITDA Project Officer (PO) V Abishek shared insights about the initiative, “The response to existing adventure sports in the region has been positive. Following our visit to the zipline at Borra Caves, we considered introducing another adventure sport. That’s when the paramotoring company approached us.”

Initial trials were conducted in Vanjangi and Madagada, but the locations proved unsuitable due to challenging wind conditions and terrain. “Vanjangi, being a large valley, had too much wind circulation, which made it unsuitable for paramotoring,” Abishek explained. “Madagada Viewpoint in Araku faced similar issues. However, a flat area in Dumbriguda mandal seemed promising. I took part in a trial run there, and the conditions were satisfactory,” he informed. The project team is conducting a 15-day trial run in Dumbriguda to assess its suitability. “We are prioritising safety over thrill,” the PO emphasised, adding, “We need to ensure that the location is viable under different weather conditions. The site should be free from fog after 9 am, have a clear view, and meet safety criteria such as flat terrain without valleys.”

In addition to the ongoing trials, the team will have to secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from multiple departments. Since the land is privately owned, an agreement with the landowner is required as well. “If the trials are successful and all safety measures are in place, paramotoring could soon become another adventure sport in the district,” the PO added.

Pending all necessary approvals, ASR could soon offer yet another adventure for tourists to explore.