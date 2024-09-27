Denizens must come forward to make Swachh Guntur a reality: GMC chief

GUNTUR: Every citizen should come forward and take part in the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign for the Clean Guntur initiative, said Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Srinivasulu. The GMC chief, along with Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, took part in a massive cleaning drive in division 49 and inspected the sanitation works on Thursday.

On the occasion, Srinivasulu said that under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, special sanitation programmes are being organised to achieve Swachh Guntur.

The segregation of dry and wet waste would be a game changer in sanitation and we have to increase awareness about it among the public. Maintaining cleanliness in the premises of government offices, bus stands, railway stations, and schools should be given high priority. Division 49 in Guntur West constituency has been selected as the model division and special sanitation works will be taken up. Additional sanitation workers and public health officers have been appointed as well, the GMC chief explained.

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi informed that all GMC divisions will be divided into four parts and special sanitation works will be undertaken in the constituency soon. “As the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign continues until October 2, I urge the people to participate in the programmes actively,” the TDP MLA said.