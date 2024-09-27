Don’t seek Vidyasagar’s custody: Andhra Pradesh HC to police

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the police not to seek custody of businessman Kukkala Vidyasagar, accused in film actress Kadambari Jethwani’s case, till October 1, as his petition has to be heard.

It also directed the police to inform the same to the public prosecutor of the trial court. Further, the police were asked to file a counter to Vidyasagar’s petition challenging his arrest and remand. The case hearing was adjourned to October 1.

On Wednesday, Vidyasagar filed an urgent lunch motion petition. Petitioner’s advocate T Niranjan Reddy urged the court to cancel the remand orders and declare Vidyasagar’s arrest illegal.

When Justice Venkata Jyothirmayee Pratapa pointed out that there was 60 days time and what was wrong with the adjournment of the case hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said the police were seeking custody on Thursday, hence the urgency. He sought a temporary stay on the custody petition.

Public Prosecutor M Lakshmi Narayana sought time to file a counter in the case, which is coming up for hearing for the first time. There are other issues linked with the case and it needs an in-depth hearing, Hence, the case hearing should be adjourned, he said.

With the public prosecutor proposing to ask the PP of the trial court not to seek custody of the petitioner, the court adjourned the case hearing to October 1.