Former Vice-President inaugurates Valmiki Research Centre in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Asserting that being secular does not indicate being non-religious, former Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remarked that secularism is a concept of equal dharma (Sama Dharma Bhavana) to all. He called on politicians not to insult dharma for their vote bank.

The former Vice-President inaugurated the Valmiki Research Centre on Ramayana at Ramanarayanam - Sri Madramayana Pranganam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. He said, “Ramayana was written irrespective of religion. It is an epic that proved divinity in humanity. Sri Rama is an ideal personality for all the human beings. Gandhi always said India should have Rama Rajyam. India is a Hindu nation. Hinduism is not a religion, it is a way of life.”

NCS Charitable Trust established the Valmiki Research Centre in collaboration with the Tirupati-based National Sanskrit University. Venkaiah Naidu also launched the three-day mega conclave Sri Ramayana Sankharavam. Former V-P visits Sainik School Korukonda Venkaiah Naidu paid a visit to Korukonda Sainik School on Thursday. During his visit, Naidu toured the newly-inaugurated Girl Cadets’ Block, the Satvahana House, and the Col Santosh Babu MVC Motivational Hall and Museum.

While interacting with the cadets at the PVG Raju Auditorium, he emphasised the importance of mother tongue and cultural heritage. He also stressed the significance of learning Hindi as a means of fostering national unity.