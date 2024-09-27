Government fast-tracking coastal development: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: “The State government is fast-tracking the development of coastal regions while safeguarding the environment,” affirmed Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana.

Addressing the gathering at a national conference organised by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Vijayawada, the MAUD Minister stressed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to both progress and protection in coastal regions.

The two-day conference on ‘Techno-Traditional Knowledge for Eco-Sensitive Coastal Settlement Planning’ drew experts, architects, and planners from across the country to address climate challenges affecting the coastal region.

On the occasion, Narayana pointed out that Andhra Pradesh, with its 972 km coastline, plays a key role in national development, and also faces severe environmental threats, especially the livelihood of people in the region.

He emphasised that much of the population in these areas relies on traditional livelihoods like fishing and agriculture, which are now increasingly threatened by coastal erosion and climate change. “Nearly 38% of the State’s coastal population, especially fishermen, is directly impacted by environmental changes,” Narayana noted, stressing the need for sustainable solutions to protect their way of life.

The State is also home to major cities like Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, forming part of the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor, which drives economic growth.

Narayana thus stressed the need for innovative solutions, calling on architects and planners to create resilient, sustainable coastal communities. He also praised the Union government’s recent budget allocations aimed at tackling these pressing challenges.

The MAUD Minister concluded by urging students and professionals alike to focus on safeguarding the future of Andhra Pradesh’s coastal regions, ensuring both development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.