I’m keen to make Rahul PM, asserts Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: The APCC new executive committee meeting was held in Vijayawada on Thursday. AICC State in charge Manickam Tagore, APCC chief YS Sharmila and others attended the meeting.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, Sharmila said their foremost priority is to strengthen the Congress in the State from the grassroots level. She maintained that she has no interest in the Chief Minister’s post, but her goal is to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of the country, so Andhra Pradesh stands to benefit. “I never thought that I would enter politics, but the circumstances forced me to join politics. My father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had merged his Reddy Congress with the Congress, and later he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I merged my YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress. Though I could have become a Rajya Sabha member, I chose not to. Now, the Congress is in power there, and we played a key role. There is no need for my role there. However, in Andhra Pradesh, there is every need for my role to revive the party and restore its past glory,” she said.

Stating that the Congress is at its low in the State, she said there are two issues before them today. One is to strengthen the party on the organisational front and the other is to make it a strong political force. The party should get 20 active members for each of the 46,000 polling booths in the State, the APCC chief said.