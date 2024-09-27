Security beefed up as CM Naidu, Dy CM, Jagan set to visit Tirumala in a week

TIRUPATI: High security alert has been placed in the district from September 25 to October 24 in view of the VVIP visit to Tirumala in the backdrop of raging controversy over Tirupati laddu.

While YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Tirumala on September 28, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving to present silk robes during Brahmotsavams beginning October 4 and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan would be coming on October 2.

The Tirupati district police have imposed Section 30 of the Police Act for one month from September 25 keeping in view the growing tensions surrounding the controversy over the Tirumala Laddu adulteration.

As part of the enforcement, police have mandated that no public meetings, rallies, or processions can take place without prior permission and strict legal action would be taken against violators. Additional forces will be deployed to maintain law and order.

District Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu called on political leaders, organisations, and the general public to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure peace and order during the sensitive period. The visits of three prominent political leaders Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Jagan -- within a week has put the police on high alert. The annual Brahmotsavams are set to commence on October 4, and on the same day, Naidu is expected to visit Tirumala to offer sacred silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who has undertaken a penance following the laddu row, will arrive in Tirumala on October 2, after walking the Alipiri path, to offer his prayers. The most contentious visit, however, is that of Jagan who is expected to be here on September 28-29. He is in the centre of controversy with several parties and Hindu organisations accusing him of being responsible for the laddu adulteration. Some groups are planning to protest his visit, arguing that those accused of desecrating sacred offerings should not be allowed to visit Tirumala.