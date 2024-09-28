Andhra Pradesh: Reliance Foundation donates Rs 20 crore to CMRF

VIJAYAWADA: The Reliance Foundation has made a significant donation to assist the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh. On Friday evening, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director and Board Member PMS Prasad, along with Group Mentor for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana PVL Madhava Rao, handed over a cheque for Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.

Hailing Nita Ambani for her generous contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Naidu thanked Prasad and Madhava Rao for delivering the cheque.

“Your contribution will play a crucial role in helping our flood-affected people recover from this devastating calamity and rebuild their lives,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

ITC Group Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri called on the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore.

LG Polymers India Private Limited representative K Rana and others also met the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore towards flood relief.

Similarly, several other philanthropists also made donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.