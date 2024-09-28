Andhra Pradesh state festivals: Protocol to offer silk robes set

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday extended standard protocols that ‘Pattu Vastrams’ shall be offered by the senior most minister of the concerned district or Minister for Endowments or concerned district in-charge minister for the declared ‘State festival’.

An order in this regard was issued on Friday stating that ministers must follow the standard protocols during the festivals in all the important temples in the State.

The orders further instructed the district collectors concerned shall coordinate the arrangements with all the related departments to ensure the protocol is implemented.

On the other hand, the State government accorded permission to utilise the Common Good Fund (CGF) for additional expenditure required if any, exclusively for the purpose of festival arrangements.

“For the purpose of conducting such festivals, aid can be granted from the CGF in case of needy temples based on the actual requirement, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh each year. All such expenditure utilised from CGF shall be audited by the State audit department within a period of three months,” the GO read.