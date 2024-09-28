APGENCO signs Joint Venture with NHPC to meet renewable energy goals

VIJAYAWADA: A Joint Venture agreement has been signed between Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) for the implementation of large-scale renewable energy projects in the State.

The agreement was signed under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. NHPC CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary, State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (APGENCO) K Vijayanand, APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO Joint MD Keerti Chekuri, and Directors of APGENCO and APTRANSCO were present.

The agreement marks a significant leap towards the State’s renewable energy goals. The Joint Venture will focus on the development of solar power plants and pumped storage projects to meet the growing energy demands of Andhra Pradesh for reducing the carbon footprint.

Naidu expressed his deep commitment to renewable energy, and lauded the efforts of both APGENCO and NHPC. He termed the Joint Venture a key milestone that will not only secure the energy future of Andhra Pradesh but also contribute significantly to the country’s overall renewable energy targets. He also emphasised the need for more such green energy initiatives to combat the global challenges of climate change and rising pollution levels.

Vijayanand said the partnership between APGENCO and NHPC will serve as a model for other States, helping to meet both local and national energy requirements sustainably.

Chakradhar Babu expressed his confidence in the corporation’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the renewable energy sector, highlighting the progress of key projects such as the Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project (1,350 MW) and the Kamalapadu Pumped Storage Project (950 MW), both of which are expected to be grounded soon.

The CMD of NHPC reiterated NHPC’s commitment to developing sustainable energy solutions in collaboration with APGENCO, ensuring that Andhra Pradesh remains at the forefront of India’s renewable energy movement. With this Joint Venture, AP is on track to become a national leader in renewable energy, contributing to both State and national goals for a sustainable, he added.