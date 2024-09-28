Former director of Mines and Geology Venkata Reddy arrested in mining scam case, remanded till Oct 10

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested VG Venkata Reddy, former director of Mines and Geology, who is the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore sand mining case, and produced him in the Vijayawada Special ACB Court on Friday. He was sent to a 14-day judicial remand till October 10.

According to an ACB official release, Venkata Reddy absconded after an FIR was registered against him on October 11 in the sand mining case. He was arrested from his residence at Beauty Green Resort in Sulthanpalli village, Telangana.

The scam came to light after the Commissioner of Mines and Geology submitted a report to the Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) in July this year, stating that the former director had committed violations in tenders/agreements, operations of sand mining, and even orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, for wrongful gains to the private parties, and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 2,566 crore to the State exchequer.

After conducting a departmental inquiry, the report was sent to the ACB Director General, who held a preliminary investigation, and registered an FIR under Sections 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, Sections 406, 409, 120B of the IPC, and Sections 4 (1), 4 (1) (A) read with 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957.

Venkata Reddy abused official position: ACB

“During his tenure as the Mines and Geology director, and in-charge managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Venkata Reddy conspired with JPVL, GCKC Projects and Works, Prathima Infrastructure and others, and abused his official position to gain undue advantage by fraudulently allowing the companies to misappropriate government funds,” the ACB release stated.

The ACB also found that Venkata Reddy conspired with JPVL and other companies, and released bank guarantees to the tune of Rs 120 crore under his control in violation of the prescribed procedure, resulting in a criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of government money, thereby causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer, the release added.