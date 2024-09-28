Andhra Pradesh

Registration services at secretariats withdrawn in Andhra Pradesh

Orders to this effect were issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Friday.
VIJAYAWADA: The State government has withdrawn registration services at village/ward secretariats. Orders to this effect were issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Friday.

The previous government had issued a series of orders declaring the new registration sub-districts and village/ward secretariats as offices of the joint sub-registrar/sub-registrar and the panchayat secretaries concerned as sub-registrars for registering the property documents.

However, following a request from the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Department, the government issued the orders to stop registration services at village/ward secretariats.

After taking up land resurvey, the previous government had decided to provide registration services in Village/Ward Secretariats for the convenience of property owners.

Initially, the previous YSRC dispensation had declared 195 Village and Ward Secretariats as offices of Sub-Registrar and Joint Sub-Registrar for registration of property related documents in villages and wards.

