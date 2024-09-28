Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani vows to solve inundation problem

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, assured residents that necessary measures will be taken to prevent inundation of low-lying areas during the rainy season.

Speaking during his visit to KVP Colony, AT Agraharam, Chuttugunta, Joseph Nagar, and Nallapadu areas in Guntur city, alongside local public representatives and GMC leaders on Friday, Union Minister Chandrasekhar addressed concerns raised by residents about flooding during recent heavy rains, which caused severe inconvenience. He enquired about the condition of various rivulets that overflowed and the desiltation works at major drains in the region. Residents near Chandrababu Diganta rivulet reported repeated inundation of their homes during the rainy season, prompting the Minister to promise a permanent solution.

Chandrasekhar expressed his dissatisfaction with littered roads and vacant lands, instructing officials to undertake special sanitation initiatives. He warned of disciplinary action against officials who fail to fulfil their responsibilities.

He also noted that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has positively responded to the long-pending construction of the Sankar Vilas flyover extension, assuring that works will commence soon.

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi and GMC officials attended the meeting.