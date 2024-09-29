Andhra Pradesh: Aarogyasri limit likely to be increased to Rs 25 lakh, says Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that the enhancement of NTR Aarogyasri services limit to Rs 25 lakh is under consideration by the State government.

He was speaking at the Mana Illu - Mana Gouravam programme held at Tumparthi village of Dharmavaram constituency on Saturday. He said both the Centre and the State government are successfully implementing welfare schemes.

He noted that the Centre allocated Rs 98,000 crore to provide housing for 22 lakh beneficiaries nationwide, of which Rs 32,000 crore will be contributed by the Union government, while the remainder will be borne by the State government. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 18,000 to build their dream home.

He acknowledged that the government treasury is facing a deficit of Rs 10 lakh crore, but praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in advancing welfare and development for the underprivileged, despite these challenges.

The minister further stated that the NDA government in the State, within 100 days of its tenure, has earned recognition as ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’. As part of the welfare initiatives, the government has announced 16,437 teacher posts and reopened 175 Anna Canteens, offering meals for Rs 5 to support the poor.

He noted that the Anna Canteen in Dharmavaram has been reopened on the premises of the government hospital.

Additionally, he recalled that the government abolished the Land Titling Act, increased the social security pension by Rs 1,000, and paid Rs 4,000 to beneficiaries. Social security pensions were successfully distributed through secretariat staff, with Rs 4,408 crore disbursed to 65.18 lakh beneficiaries in the first month. He also assured that fair price shops will soon be set up where needed in Dharmavaram.