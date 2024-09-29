Andhra Pradesh: MSME tech centre to remain in Kopparthi?

KADAPA: The State government is likely to reconsider its decision on relocating the second MSME Technology centre from Kopparthi SEZ (Special Economic Zone) to Amaravati.

The development comes after an order, issued on September 24 by Industries Department Secretary N Yuvraj (GO No. 56) regarding the relocation, triggered protests in the district with locals demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Speaking to TNIE, an official of the Industries Department said orders issued for allocation of 20 acres under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will be withdrawn soon.

The official added that establishing another MSME technology centre in Amaravati is also a possibility. Pointing out that there are seven MSME Technology Centres in Uttar Pradesh and more than two centres in some other States, the official explained that more such centres can be established in Andhra Pradesh as well.

On Thursday night (September 26), Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy and her husband R Srinivasulu Reddy, a TDP politburo member, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and requested him not to shift the MSME Technology Centre from Kopparthi. It has been learnt that Naidu responded positively to their request.

The MSME Technology Centre in Kopparthi, set up with a budget of Rs 250 crore and spread over 19.5 acres, aimed at serving the needs of aspiring entrepreneurs and unemployed youth in the region. It was expected to boost local development, provide skills and employment opportunities to local youth.