APCC chief YS Sharmila demands probe into sand mining ‘scam’

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila has demanded an in-depth probe into the alleged sand mining scam involving former director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy.

Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, she posted that not just Venkata Reddy, but some bigwigs involved in the scam should be exposed. “Irrespective of which palace those bigwigs live in, they should be investigated. Venkata Reddy is a small fish, and the entire State knows who is that big fish, who looted the State for five years,” she stated.

Sharmila said people close to them (YSRC leaders) were favoured and NGT rules and regulations were given a go by in sand mining. The State revenue had gone into the pockets of a few individuals. “Not just ACB, but there is a need for a CBI inquiry into this loot of natural resources in Andhra Pradesh,” the PCC chief said.