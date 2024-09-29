Flood victims stage protest for aid in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of people from flood affected areas of Vijayawada staged protest at the district collectorate on Saturday, complaining lapses in enumeration of flood victims and damage. More than 2.3 lakh families were affected in Budameru floods that wrecked havoc in several residential localities of Vijayawada for 10 days from September 1.

They said several victims were ignored during enumeration and those who were enumerated did not get compensat ion announced by the government for one reason for other. CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao and others reached the spot and extended solidarity to the protesters.

He said when leaders were able to distribute money in jiffy for elections overnight, why can’t flood relief be given in such a manner? The Left party leaders demanded intervention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address the lapses and Rs 50,000 aid per each affected family.