Jashuva’s works are relevant even today to promote social awareness: Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh paid floral tributes to Padma Bhushan Gurram Jashuva on his 129th birth anniversary in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at an event organised by the Language and Culture department, Minister Durgesh recalled Jashuva’s ability to use poetry to challenge social norms. Referring to the Telugu literary icon’s well-acclaimed works, Gabbilam, which captures the struggles faced by marginalised communities, Durgesh opined that Jashuva’s writings remain relevant today, offering valuable insight into social issues.

As part of the event, Durgesh presented the Gurram Jashuva ‘Kavi Kokila’ Award 2024 to four poets: Karri Sanjeeva Rao (Shikhamani), Dugginapalli Ezra Shastri, T Varaprasad, and P Ramanayya. Each awardee was recognised with a memento and a Rs 50,000 cash prize.

On the occasion, the Minister emphasised the need to preserve and promote Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage, noting that the State government is committed to supporting poets and artists.

NTR District Collector Srujana, Culture and Tourism secretary Vadrevu Vinay Chand and others were present.