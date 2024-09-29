Lulu Group chief discusses business plans with CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Lulu Group International Chairman Yusuff Ali, along with his team, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence at Undavalli on Saturday and discussed the investments in the State.

During the two-hour meeting, Yusuff Ali and his team held deliberations with the Chief Minister on construction of a mall and multiplex in Visakhapatnam, and hypermarkets and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati. The Lulu Group also evinced interest in investing in the food processing industry in the State.

The Chief Minister said his government is giving priority for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) as well as for Speed of Doing Business. Expressing happiness over the decision of the Lulu Group to come back to invest in the State, Naidu felt that it will motivate several investors to come to the State.

Explaining the new policies adopted by the State government for encouraging investments, Naidu thanked the Lulu Group chairman for coming forward to invest in the three regions of the State. He felicitated Yusuff Ali and other delegates.

In a post on ‘X’, Naidu said, “I’m pleased to welcome the Chairman and MD of Lulu Group International, Mr @Yusuffali MA, and the Executive Director, Mr Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh. I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today. The GoAP shall extend every possible cooperation and support.”

The Lulu Group had entered into an agreement with the government for investing in Vizag under the previous TDP regime. However, the deal did not come through.