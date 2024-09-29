Order third-party probe into laddu row, YSRC's Botcha Satyanarayana dares CM

VIJAYAWADA: Botcha Satyanarayana, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, has dared Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to order a probe by a third party to prove his allegation of using adulterated ghee in making Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Botcha demanded that Naidu take the responsibility for his role in the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam issue, and urged him to face an inquiry to settle the matter instead of misleading the people.

He also mentioned that petitions were already been filed in the Supreme Court by their party MP YV Subba Reddy and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a thorough investigation into the laddu row. “The TDP-led NDA government should approach the court with the same commitment if it is truly sincere about resolving the matter,” he observed.

Botcha alleged that Naidu resorted to making baseless claim on adulteration of the Tirumala Prasadam to divert the people’s attending from his government’s failures and unfulfilled election promises. YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had postponed his Tirupati visit to ensure peace as both the TDP and the BJP hatched conspiracies to create unrest in the State on the declaration issue, he explained.

The Opposition Leader raised concern over the ongoing moves to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “It’s the reason behind the ouster of 4,000 contract workers as the process of VSP privatisation has been expedited,” he said.

Questioning the NDA government’s silence on the issue, he demanded that it make its stand clear on the future of the steel plant.