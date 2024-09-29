State panel raised several issues: Minister NMD Farooq

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Minority Welfare and Law NMD Farooq has informed that the 15-member committee constituted by the State government for raising objections and giving suggestions before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Wakf Amendment Bill- 2024, expressed its views at the JPC meeting held at Hyderabad on Saturday.

While welcoming the issues that would benefit the Muslim minorities at the JPC meeting, the government committee expressed its objections over some controversial issues in the Wakf Amendment Bill, the Minorities Welfare Minister said.

Mentioning that the Wakf Bill was referred to the JPC because of the sincere efforts of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Minorities Welfare Minister said the 15-member committee from the State comprising IAS officers, officials from the Minorities Welfare Department and Wakf Board, members of the Advocates Association and representatives of voluntary organisations working on the rights and welfare of Muslims, raised several key issues at the JPC meeting.