Andhra Pradesh: Two branches of NSL textiles selected for DEEP

VIJAYAWADA: Two branches of NSL Textiles Limited in Inkollu of Bapatla district and Edlapadu of Palnadu district have been selected for implementation of Demonstration of Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP), a joint initiative of BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) and EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited), under the Ministry of Power.

DEEP is considered to be the largest demonstration/pilot project focussed on the deployment of innovative global technologies to transform energy use in industries.

During a webinar, BEE Deputy Director General (DDG) Dr Ashok Kumar, who heads a joint technical committee comprising members from BEE, EESL, and sectorial experts, discussed the initiative with Secretary Milind Deora and others. They also appreciated EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor for his timely support in selecting designated consumers (DCs) on a scientific basis for implementing DEEP.

The initiative is designed to support DCs in achieving energy efficiency targets by introducing market-transforming technologies. It aligns with BEE’s Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, enabling industries to meet their Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) targets, Dr Ashok Kumar explained. In the initial phase, EESL will showcase nine innovative technologies across 27 DCs. These technologies, which have not yet been commercialised on a large scale, hold potential for improving energy efficiency in key industrial sectors. Subsequently, EESL will aggregate demand for these technologies, aiming to reach a broader audience of DCs.