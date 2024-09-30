Case filed against former deputy chief minister Alla Nani after lift incident in Andhra's Eluru

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru town police on Sunday registered a case against former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani and his followers for allegedly threatening and cheating a woman ward volunteer.

According to the police, YSRC leader Dirishala Varaprasad and others conducted an election campaign at Lakshmi Krishna Residency in Shanti Nagar in May. They entered the elevator to come down from the fourth floor, which dropped down speedily. The occupants, including the ward volunteer Nagamani, fell on each other. Nagamani suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Fearing that the incident might end up in a controversy as volunteers and secretariat staff participated in the election campaign, Nani and his followers kept it as a secret. He promised to bear the medical expenses of Nagamani, besides provision of accident insurance, and financial support to her family.

“Despite repeated appeals, Nani had failed to keep his promise, and she approached the court. Based on the court directions, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against Nani and three others,” the police said.