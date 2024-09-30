CM Chandrababu Naidu commends Army’s rescue operations during Budameru floods

VISAKHAPATNAM: Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat on September 27. The discussions primarily focused on the successful flood relief operations recently conducted by Indian Army columns in Vijayawada and Kakinada, as well as the welfare of ex-servicemen in the State.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the timely intervention of the Indian Army, particularly during the Budameru Canal breach in Vijayawada. The breach, caused by heavy rainfall, resulted in significant flooding and posed a serious threat to people.

During the meeting, Major General Manocha raised concerns about the welfare of ex-servicemen in the State, to which the Chief Minister responded with a commitment to address those issues. Following the meeting with the Chief Minister, the GOC visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Amaravati, where he was briefed by the Managing Director of the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on the mechanisms in place to handle various disasters.

Later, Major General Manocha visited Guntur, where he inspected the Unit Run Canteen, the ECHS Polyclinic, and the Army Recruiting Office.