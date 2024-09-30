INTERVIEW| Efforts on to extend crop cover to tobacco farmers: Tobacco board chief

India is the world’s second largest producer of tobacco, with an annual production of around 800 million kgs. According to the studies conducted by the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI), Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco is more remunerative than other crops grown in the country. FCV tobacco is cultivated in 97,127 hectares in the State this season by 43,125 farmers and produced 205.50 million kg of produce. In an interview with Bandhavi Annam, Tobacco Board chairman Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu explained that crop insurance to tobacco farmers will benefit them and attain a balance between regulatory control and international demand and revealed the strategies for supporting tobacco farmers and boosting the exports of Indian tobacco.

What is the Tobacco Board’s strategy regarding crop size, and how are you managing the balance between regulatory control and international demand?

Though there are several varieties of tobacco, the Tobacco Board regulates only the cultivation and sales of FCV tobacco produced in Andhra Pradesh and a few districts in Karnataka. After weighing the suggestions of experts from Tobacco institute of India, farmer unions, and demand in the international market, we decide on the crop size every year, while keeping the competition from Brazil and African countries in view. For the 2024-25 crop year, the total crop size is 167 million kg. As the production is under 170 million kg, as per the instructions of GOI, our farmers have been instructed not to cultivate excess tobacco to prevent from paying additional penalties.

How do national weather disasters impact tobacco crops, and what is your comprehensive strategy for supporting tobacco farmers, such as crop insurance?

Excessive rains, and floods have an adverse impact on the growth and quality of FCV tobacco, an arid crop in the area. Approximately 83,000 small farmers are growing FCV tobacco under the Tobacco Board in both States. The absence of insurance support for FCV tobacco farmers was a major issue. Unlike other crops, FCV tobacco was not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme. Integrating FCV tobacco farmers into insurance schemes would provide comprehensive risk management and ease their financial hardship. I, along with MP Daggubati Purandeswari, submitted a representation to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on August 9, and he also responded positively.