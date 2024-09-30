TIDCO houses in Andhra Pradesh to be developed into gated community: Minister P Narayana

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “Despite all odds, there is no dearth of funds for the development and welfare activities in the State,” said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana.

Along with Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, West Godavari District Collector Ch Nagarani and other officials, he participated in various development activities in Palakollu on Sunday. He inspected the municipal head water works, APJ Abdul Kalam Health Park, Chandrababu Horticulture Garden, NTR Kala Kshetram, Anna Canteen and TIDCO houses.

Speaking to the media, the Municipal Administration Minister said TIDCO houses will be developed with all basic amenities, besides ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries get the units. TIDCO houses will be developed as a gated community with a school, hospital and a community hall. The construction of TIDCO houses in the town is expected to be completed soon, he said.

The previous TDP regime got Rs 5,360 crore released by the Centre for the drinking water scheme in 2019. But the previous YSRC government failed to spend the funds. “We requested the Centre to extend the duration of the scheme to utilise the released funds,” he said.